New era in sight for growing Noosa Open Studios

CHANGE OF HANDS: Outgoing Noosa Open Studios president Sarah Therese at her studio in Cooroy. Caitlin Zerafa

FEEDBACK from this year's Noosa Open Studios has revealed the event was popular amongst locals and visitors.

A survey conducted during 10-day event in August showed all those surveyed were willing to recommend Noosa Open Studios to a friend.

One in four tourists also said they would plan their holiday to Noosa to coincide with the event.

Going forward, Noosa Open Studios is looking for a new president, with current office holder Sarah Therese stepping down at the end of this year.

"Noosa Open Studios is a wonderful event to be involved with, particularly as a relative newcomer to Noosa, as I have been,” Ms Therese said.

"It provides a great opportunity to meet many new people across a diverse range, from local artists, to the media, to people working in our galleries and businesses right throughout Noosa.”

Anyone interested in the volunteer position or to find out more can email sarah@

noosaopenstudios.com.au.