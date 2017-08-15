New era set to bring magic back to the Majestic

ENTERTAINING: Sal Monalla and Melony Brests brought the house down at the Majestic Theatre Drag Queen Bingo on Friday night.

IT'S a new era for the Majestic Theatre in Pomona, with a new committee and entertainment planned to inject life back into "the old dame”.

Friday night saw more than 100 people attend the sold-out Melony's Drag Queen Bingo, a charity event raising money to help revitalise the southern hemisphere's only running authentic silent theatre.

Pomona Arts Inc Majestic Theatre committee president Cherry Bright said the new committee is excited to bring some popular and much-loved events back to the Majestic.

"Melony Brests and Sal Monella put on their famous drag queen bingo (on Friday night),” Ms Bright said.

"The Majestic Theatre is a famous silent film theatre, but it not only does silent films, it puts on community events like this.

"We've got so many wonderful ideas to inject some life in to the beautiful old lady.

"We're starting up a film club, we're bringing back the Thursday Fork and Film nights, and we're bringing back regular silent films.

"We're also inviting all the aged care homes, retirement villages, rotary clubs, social clubs, any clubs, to book a silent film for a community event.

"It's such a beautiful theatre, it's good for parties and weddings and everything.”

While Ms Bright wouldn't comment on how or why the Majestic came to have a new committee, she said the team is full of experienced event managers and entertainers.

"We're just a new committee, we're just here to do our best as volunteers, we're just wanting to get it going,” she said.

"We've got a powerhouse of a committee who are really experienced in business and putting on the events.

"Melissa Isles, the secretary, has the Doo Wop singing group.

"Our treasurer is Rose Berry, she's the local piano player at Zabe.

"We have Jacqui Bazzo, her family used to own the Majestic at one stage, and we've brought back the beautiful Ron West who used to own the Majestic for decades.”

Ms Bright said the committee is looking for more volunteers to help with events and bring some magic back to the Majestic.

If you can donate your time, call Ms Bright on 0410 573 629.