New 'eyes' to tackle Hastings St car crimes

Hastings St, Noosa HeadsPhoto: Erle Levey / Sunshine Coast Daily
Hastings St, Noosa HeadsPhoto: Erle Levey / Sunshine Coast Daily
by Amber Macpherson

THE days of crime on Hastings St are numbered, with a potential upgrade of crime-fighting equipment in the works worth more than $150,000.

Following a spate of thefts from cars during peak tourism season, upgrades to Hastings St's security cameras is anticipated to significantly reduce incidents of petty crime.

The council, Hastings Street Association and Queensland Police Service have jointly applied to fund replacement of 12 CCTV cameras in Hastings St plus two new ones at the bus interchange, as well as registration plate recognition technology.

"The Hastings St beat officer, Senior Constable Jason Pinnell, has been working in conjunction with council to apply for funding (to upgrade the cameras) through the Safer Streets program,” Noosa police officer-in-charge Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

"There is far better equipment out there that we could be using (on Hastings St).”

Sgt Carroll said the next step was to install CCTV at the Noosa Junction to combat delinquent behaviour.

Sgt Carroll, responding to local suggestions the Hastings St police beat office was not always staffed, said Sen-Constable Pinnell was stationed there full-time throughout the week.

"If the front is closed and locked, it's because he's out on the street, which is a good thing,” Sgt Carroll said.

"You can't catch baddies from behind a desk.”

Noosa News

