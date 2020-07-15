Menu
New Probus Cooroy president Ivy Carter, left, received her chain of office from past president Judy Cutts.
Community

New face at the top for Probus Cooroy

15th Jul 2020 2:30 PM

FINALLY Probus Cooroy members have been able to use the open spaces of the Noosa Botanical Gardens and easing COVID-19 restrictions to enjoy the first meeting for 2020/21.

And they made up for lost time together by congratulating new president Ivy Carter as she received her chain of office from past president Judy Cutts.

The current executive includes (left to right) Louisa Dawson (secretary), Jeanette Kelly (membership officer), Ivy Carter (president) and Trish Sweeney (treasurer).
Probus Cooroy luncheons will commence monthly outings at 12 noon on July 22 at the Cooroy RSL with members and guests welcome.

Those interested in fun, friendship and fellowship should contact Jeanette on 0413 947 320.

