NEW FACES: Coast teams lock in key players

Sunshine Coast A-grade rugby league returns with new faces including David Shillington, Damien Forde-Hurrell and Sunia Finefeuiaki.

Local rugby league will make its return after last year’s A grade competition fell victim to COVID-19.

All teams are back into pre-season training ready and raring to go.

The Daily has touched base with Coast clubs to introduce the new faces hitting the paddock this year.

Broncos hone skills on Coast ahead of big season

Falcons girls embrace ‘phenomenal’ opportunity

Noosa Pirates

David Shillington

The former NRL player will lace up the boots for Noosa this season.

The 37-year-old last played for the Gold Coast Titans and has represented Queensland and Australia.

The prop also previously played for the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders.

Former NRL star David Shillington will return to the rugby league field by lacing up with the Noosa Pirates this year. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Jake Egan

Egan previously signed with the Gympie Devils.

He is an up and comer in league having played with the Melbourne Storm’s under 20s side and the Sunshine Coast Falcons representative teams.

New Noosa signing Jake Egan comes to the club with experience in the Sunshine Coast Falcons set up.

Beerwah Bulldogs

The dogs have had a signing spree since pulling off their first premiership in four decades in a Brisbane league last year.

Harry McMahon

The Sunshine Coast product most recently played for Souths Logan in the Premier Rugby Union competition.

The former Queensland schoolboy centre is set to translate his skills into the 13-man game.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Harry McMahon.

Sunia Finefeuiaki

Another union star jumping codes.

The former Australian Schoolboy and NRC Rugby Union player is 22 and about 195cm tall.

He’s looking to kickstart a career in rugby league after early success in the 15-man code.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Sunia Finefeuiaki.

Sam Fa’apito

The tall, powerful and extremely athletic outside back joins the blue and white after a hat-trick of tries against a very strong NZ Maori outfit.

The New Zealand residents flyer will be doing a pre-season with Rohan Smith and the Norths Devils.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Sam Fa'apito

Olly Sellars

Sellars is a former Bundaberg A-Grade winning utility.

He joins the club after multiple years in Queensland representative rugby union.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Olly Sellars.

Shane Pumipi

The former Dragons NRL hooker has put pen to paper for this season and beyond.

The talented hooker has eight games of NRL experience and previously played for the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The 30 year old is set to have a big impact on and off the field, assisting with emerging player and junior development.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Shane Pumipi.

Fred Tuua

Former U20 Rugby World Cup star Fred Tuua has also signed up for this season.

The crafty and extremely talented utility joins the club looking for a new challenge.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Fred Tuua.

Mike Hopkins

Brisbane veteran Mike Hopkins joins the Bulldogs looking for a new challenge on the Sunshine Coast.

The skilful backrower previously played for the Pine Central Holy Spirit Hornets.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Mike Hopkins.

Wilson Lovojuro

The Fijian winger and future crowd favourite has put pen to paper for this season.

The powerful outside back joins the club looking to establish himself as an elite rugby league player.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Wilson Lovojuro.

Rocky Conlon

Conlon previously played for the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The lightning quick fullback has recently moved to the Sunshine Coast ready to make his mark for Beerwah.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Rocky Conlon.

Jamie Hill

Hill was the 2019 Central Capras Queensland Cup Player’s Player of Year.

The 24 year old has averaged almost 40 tackles and 110m since entering the Intrust Super Cup and started in Round 1 last year for Tweed.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Jamie Hill.

Soane Hufanga

Hufanga is a former NZ Warriors U20’s star.

21-year-old Soane completed an NRL pre-season eight months ago and is ready to rip into the Sunshine Coast competition.

Beerwah Bulldogs new signing Soane Hufanga.

Stanley River Wolve s

Player-coach Callum Klein told the Daily the team was feeling very confident.

The squad is the reigning A grade premiers on the Sunshine Coast.

“We’ve got a title to defend and we believe we’ve got a roster that can do that.”



Dalton Phillips

One of the club’s biggest signings.

Phillips played Intrust Super Cup for Mackay, Redcliffe, Norths and Ipswich.

The talent, originally from Caboolture, also played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in 2019.

Former Falcons forward Dalton Perrins-Phillips will play for Stanley River this season.

Dalton Smith

Smith is a Kilcoy local who is back home after a stint in the NSW cup where he played for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cabramatta.

He also played for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Dalton, a Wolves junior, is a powerful ball runner with huge ability.



Dalton Smith will play for Stanley River this season.

Will Toloi

The Fijian is a former under 18s CQ Capras player.

He also played a game in the Intrust Super Cup for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The outside back is coming back to the game after a year away from the field.

He has had previous stints with Melbourne Storm U20s as well.



Will Toloi is set to make his debut for the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Gareth Friedrich

One of the very few who got some footy last year.

A local junior, Friedrich is returning to the Wolf pack this year after a successful stint for Valleys where he made his Brisbane Rugby League debut and played in the Reserve Grade Grand Final.

Gareth Friedrich has signed with Stanley River.

Kale Sheraton

A young hooker who got his first taste of senior footy in 2019 and absolutely thrived.

Another local break out star from the region this year.

Caloundra Sharks

New faces not just in the squad but off the field as well for the Sharks with Leigh de Jersey taking the A-grade reins.

Blake Bella

Bella played with the Sunshine Coast Falcons under 20s.

The up and comer then faced injury and spent some time coaching with the Falcons.

He signed with the Gympie Devils last season.

Damien Forde-Hurrell

Another local lad who had previously played for the Sharks.

He has also had a start in the Falcons system.

Forde-Hurrell has previously played for the Gympie Devils in the local competition.

Damien Forde-Hurrell will play for the Caloundra Sharks.

Jake Bonus

The Bundaberg junior debuted as 17 year old.

He comes from a footy loving family, his dad Anthony is an ex NRL player having played for Illawarra, Parramatta and the Storm.

Jake Bonus playing for Shalom College in Bundaberg.

Samisoni Vereniki

The flying Fijian took the Sunshine Coast by storm last year as rugby union’s most electrifying attacker.

Vereniki will tackle rugby league this season for the Sharks.

He can run the 100m in under 12 seconds.

Caloundra's Samisoni Vereniki.

Nambour Crushers

Matthew Gough

Gough has lined up in the Queensland Cup for the Sunshine Coast Sea Eagles previously.

He also played for Wests Panthers in the Bundaberg A-grade competition.

Brenton Adams

Another former Queensland Cup player.

Adams was due to hit the paddock for the Crushers last season but never got his start.

Owen Bligh

Bligh previously played for the Caloundra Sharks.

The powerhouse forward will join his brother Quentin Bligh.

Former Caloundra forward Owen Bligh on the charge.

Maroochydore Swans

Reuben Olive

Olive has come through the ranks at the Falcons.

He’ll be “one to watch” with his instinctive style of attack and defence.

Reuben Olive will play for Maroochydore.

Rohan Messer

Messer is one of the most damaging backs in the local competition.

The club is happy to see Messer back in the green and white.

Maroochydore's Rohan Messer.

Tim Ross

Ross is a Maroochydore junior and former senior player.

He’s also a former A-grade player of the year for the local comp.

Ross played previously for the Nambour Crushers and then played C-grade with Palmwoods in 2019.

Tim Ross has joined Maroochydore Swans. Picture: Patrick Woods

Gympie Devils

Kurt Fleming

Devils A grade premiership winning front rower Kurt Fleming has decided to lace the boots for another season with the Devils.

Fleming brings experience to the table and is expected to take on a mentoring role at the club as well.

Kurt Fleming will play with the Gympie Devils.

Kawana Dolphins

Coach Andrew Hinson told the Daily on January 6 there were a number of “key” players who would join in coming weeks.

“There’s a couple of guys from out west, Toowoomba and Roma way, then a couple of New Zealand guys,” he said.

“I'm pretty happy with who we have recruited.”

Caboolture Snakes

A-grade coach Mark Carstens told the Daily “there wasn’t anything to brag about”.