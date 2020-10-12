New ‘festival every weekend’ locks in opening date

NightQuarter is on track to open on Friday, November 6. Photo: Patrick Woods

A highly-anticipated new food and entertainment market on the Sunshine Coast is set to welcome crowds within weeks.

NightQuarter is on track to open on Friday, November 6, at Stockland’s $830 million Birtinya town centre.

The 7000sq m space will come to life every weekend with live bands and specialty performers across five stages, as well as street art, market stalls and food, vintage amusement rides and more.

Stockland Queensland regional development manager Adrian Allen said the award-winning markets would help to further distinguish Birtinya as a key driver for the local economy and a major employment hub for the region.

“We’ve been working closely with local authorities and Food Focus on this $8 million

entertainment precinct which is projected to bring 400 jobs to the region,” he said.

“We’re confident that our community will love it and are looking forward to it officially

opening.”

Food Focus projections indicate NightQuarter could generate an economic impact of $6 million a year, in addition to the $12 million injection anticipated from the marketplace’s regular weekend offers.

Food Focus and NightQuarter owner Michelle Christoe said the market was described as an entertainment precinct similar to a theme park — or a “festival every weekend”.

“We anticipate that NightQuarter will quickly become known as a space that brings the community together and connects them through fun, shared experiences,” she said.

“We can’t wait to open.”

NightQuarter has an approved COVID-Safe plan in place which includes online ticketing and

a box office at the front entrance to manage numbers and offer cashless entry. The

marketplace will also offer family and seasonal passes, and will require guests to adhere to

social distancing guidelines while at the precinct.

The marketplace will be open year-round on Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 10pm.

For more information and to book tickets, visit nightquarter.com.au.