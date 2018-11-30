New fire bans, evacuations and arrests
WHAT YOU NEED TO NOW
- Fire bans now in place for Brisbane and south-west Queensland.
- Helicopter evacuated 10 people from Eungella, west of Mackay.
- Two men have been arrested for starting fires in central Queensland.
- Stay informed alerts in place for Oyster Creek, Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach, Rungoo, Ellerbeck, Kabra.
- Prepare to leave alerts in place for Finch Hatton, Kowarit Gorge, Eungella, Captain Creek, Winfield.
LATEST: HELICOPTERS evacuated 10 people, including children, from a town west of Mackay last night.
And fire was last night again threatening the Deepwater, Baffles Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek area near Agnes Water.
Queensland Fire and Rescue warned residents who had evacuated Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach not to return as conditions were too dangerous.
A 'stay informed' warning advises roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions are extremely dangerous.
It came amid news two men had been arrested for allegedly lighting fires deliberating in central Queensland and fire bans were put in place for Brisbane and south-west Queensland.
How the fires unfolded yesterday
The Mackay Daily Mercury reported water bombing aircraft came in to fight the fierce fire front approaching Eungella.
It's understood several dozen people took shelter inside Eungella Hall as the large fire travelled west towards Broken River.
Aerial photos over the mountain-top town of Eungella, captured during an RACQ CQ Rescue evacuation, have provided a bird's eye of view of fires raging near the town.
The first group of evacuees was a man and three young boys, one with medical history of asthma.
The helicopter then returned to the Bee Creek Road scene to take another six people, including an adult, an infant, two teens and two young girls.
The RACQ CQ Rescue crew reported an incredible act of selflessness as a man and woman at the scene - believed to be Eungella residents and rural firefighters - opted to have their family, including a baby, board the helicopter while they stayed to continue fighting fires on the range.
Updating the Deepwater fire, QFES advised at 12.30am that an extremely large and unpredictable fire was moving in a southeasterly direction towards Lindy Drive, Emery Road, Fernfield Road and Coast Road.
Police have been patrolling the area to ensure no one returned to their homes as the fire could have a significant impact on the community.
The Fraser Coast Chronicle is reporting firefighters had to attend two fires near Takura.
It is believed the second fire, at Toogoom 4WD tracks off Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, started as a result of a car fire which spread to nearby grass.
The central Queensland fires, believed to be deliberately lit during the catastrophic weather conditions, resulted in more than 8000 people being evacuated from their homes.
As those fires now come under control, police will allege two men each deliberately lit fires in the area.
A 27-year-old man is accused of lighting a grass fire beside the Burnett Highway at Port Curtis, south of Rockhampton, just after 8000 homes were heroically saved from a fast-moving bushfire near Gracemere 15km away.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with endangering property by fire, after allegedly setting alight vegetation at Rockhampton on Wednesday.
Some 114 wildfires were last night still burning around the state and more than 240 fire crews were battling blazes.
Heatwave conditions are expected into next week.
The weather bureau has warned a reprieve is days away, with temperatures 5C-10C above average forecast for many areas.
During her visit to Miriam Vale yesterday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a Queensland bushfire appeal to help those affected.
"I want all of Queensland and Australia to dig deep, because we need to help people," she said.
"The state government is going to put in $125,000 up front, straight away.
"Organisations such as Givit, The Salvation Army, Lifeline and others are going to partner with us, so please, I need Queenslanders to dig deep."
- Brisbane: Fire ban issued for Brisbane residents, beginning just after midnight this morning until the end of Sunday December 2- Moreton Bay, Brisbane City and Redland City Local Government Areas.
- Toowoomba: Fire ban issued for parts of south-west Queensland has been extended until the end of Tuesday December 4 - Toowoomba, Southern Downs, Goondiwindi, Western Downs and Maranoa Local Government areas - ended at midnight.
- Oyster Creek: A 'stay informed' warning is in place. As at 12.30am, an extremely large and unpredictable fire is burning near Oyster Creek. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Properties are not under direct threat at this time and crews are working in the area. Phone Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.
- Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach: A 'stay informed' alert is in place and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services warns people: "DO NOT RETURN if you have evacuated, as conditions are too dangerous". Roads may be blocked by fallen debris and road conditions remain extremely dangerous. Police are patrolling the area to ensure no one returns while crews work hard to contain the fire. As at 12.30am, an extremely large and unpredictable fire is moving in a south-easterly direction towards Lindy Drive, Emery Road, Fernfield Road and Coast Road. The fire could have a significant impact on the community. The area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
- Finch Hatton/Kowarit Gorge: Prepare to leave warning remains in place. QFES advises 'you need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan'. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly. As at 9.35pm Friday 30 November, a bushfire is travelling from Gorge Road, Finch Hatton in a south-westerly direction towards Mackay Eungella Road. The fire is likely to impact this area. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.
- Eungella: Prepare to leave alert in place as authorities warn conditions could get worse. As at 9.35pm, there was a bushfire in the Broken River, Crediton, Eungella and Dalrymple Heights areas. The fire is likely to impact this area. The latest alert comes after a 'seek shelter' alert just after 6pm, warning it was now too late to leave the area as driving would be 'extremely dangerous'. Authorities advised the fire was expected to have a life-threatening impact on the community. Crews were working to contain the fire, with help from waterbombing aircraft.
- Takura: Crews are still on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Toogoom Cane Road, Takura. There is no threat to property at this time. Crews will be backburning in the area and smoke may affect Takura and surrounds.
- Captain Creek: As at 7.50pm, an unpredictable fire was travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Captain Creek. Fire breaks have been established to protect houses on the southern side of Murphy Road and along Avocado Crescent but it may still impact Murphy Road, west of Avocado Crescent. A prepare to leave warning is in place. Fire crews are conducting backburning operations in an effort to contain the fire. The Eurimbula National Park, including Eurimbula Creek Camp Ground and Middle Creek Camp Ground, are closed to the public. Police are patrolling the area.
- Rungoo: A 'stay informed' advice is in place. As at 7.15pm, a vegetation fire was burning near an unnamed Rungoo road, in a south-easterly direction near the Cardwell Range. This fire was posing no threat to property at that time.
- Ellerbeck: A 'stay informed' warning is in place for Ellerbeck, near Caldwell. At 7.10pm, a large fire was burning near Ellerbeck Road, Attie Creek Road and Elphinstone Range. Crews are monitoring the fire overnight and may backburnin the area.
- Kabra/Stanwell: As at 6.40pm,, this bushfire was burning within containment lines between Malchi Nine Mile Road, Pipeline Road, Meteor Park Road, Kabra. Hopper Road has now reopened.
- Winfield: Prepare to leave warning remains in place. As at 6.45pm, an unpredictable fire was travelling in a southerly direction towards Baffle Creek. If the fire crosses Baffle Creek, the fire may impact the area between Ferry Road and Winfield. Fire crews are conducting backburning operations overnight and will continue to monitor backburning throughout the day tomorrow. Crews are also working to strengthen containment lines but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.
- Tinnanbar: Crews remain on scene at a bushfire burning on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Road, Tinnanbar. The fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time. Smoke may affect the Tinnanbar township over the coming days.
- The Caves: As at 6.30pm, the bushfire was burning within containment lines between Spring Creek Close and Rossmoya Road, The Caves.