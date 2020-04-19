New fire truck a boost for Noosa region

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford has good news for Noosa.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford has good news for Noosa.

THERE’S a brand new fire truck at the Noosa Fire and Rescue Station, boosting the region’s

firefighting and rescue capabilities.

Worth $800,000, Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said he was pleased to hand over the Type 3 appliance to ensure local firefighters were well-equipped to respond to disasters.

“These trucks are specifically designed for fire and rescue response and can be used for command and control response, technical response, hazardous incidents and road crash rescues,” Mr Crawford said.

QFES Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said since July, 31 QFES staff had responded to 408 incidents in the Noosa Shire, including 359 incidents for which they were first on the scene.

“Being prepared for any situation, particularly the devastating blazes faced in the Peregian Springs and Cooroibah area during the 2019 bushfire season, is a priority for QFES,” he said.

“It is essential that our firefighters have the necessary infrastructure and equipment they need to fulfil the vital role they play in our communities.

“From bushfires to storms and floods, our communities have faced tough times over the last few months.

“To support the community that relies on them, firefighters need to be equipped with the latest technology, so it is fantastic to see them receive this new equipment.”

Mr Crawford said the state-of-the-art vehicles were part of the state government’s ongoing commitment to delivering the latest firefighting technology.

“With the best possible equipment at hand, our firefighters will continue to build community resilience and support people in the Noosa area in times of need.”

The station has been a significant part of the Noosa area for almost 30 years and services the Noosa Shire from Peregian Beach to Tewantin to Noosaville while also supporting surrounding areas.