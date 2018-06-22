New funding deal for Biosphere board creates council angst

NOOSA Biosphere Reserve Foundation has been meeting its reporting obligations to council except for its key performance indexes, according to Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.

He said these KPIs were still in development.

"The (three-year funding) agreement we're considering today begins a process of weaning to some extent off council funding. The agreement also ensures that council has the final say on any project spending involving ratepayer funds and this is a significant shift on the previous three-year agreement,” he said.

The mayor thanked the "good people” on the board "whose primary goal is the betterment of the shire”.

He said councillors needed to "shoulder greater responsibility for meeting the objective for the Man in the Biosphere program”.

Cr Jackson lost a vote to amend the recommendation that would open up foundation membership by extending voting rights to the community. She also failed to preclude the board from funding organisations of which foundation directors hold office in.

"The new funding deed makes it clear that NBRF will have to meet certain conditions to improve governance, transparency, reporting to the community, and fundraising,” she said.

"I believe it is important that council be clear with NBRF about what steps we expect it to take to receive further funding from the community.

"I'm concerned the conditions are framed broadly and in a way that is open to interpretation.”

Only Cr Jess Glasgow supported her move, with one councillor saying this funding preclusion would prevent most environmental groups in the shire from receiving any financial support from the foundation.

And it was also pointed out the board members had removed themselves from the decision-making process when these grants funds were allocated.

The mayor said: "I want to see NBRF have a fighting chance of success.”

He believed Cr Jackson's amendment would jeopardise the ability of the foundation to carry out the sort of major initiatives already under way.

A final funding vote was held last night at the ordinary meeting in Kin Kin.

Peter Gardiner