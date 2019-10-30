New Game of Thrones series abruptly axed

The Game of Thrones prequel series has been cancelled. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO's first potential Game of Thrones spin-off, a prequel set during the Age of Heroes, is "dead."

Deadline reports that creator Jane Goldman sent the cast and crew an email to inform them the project would not be going forward. HBO has yet to comment on the news.

Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse starred in the pilot for the project, codenamed "Bloodmoon".

Naomi Watts was set to star. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The show, which was developed by Kingsman writer Jane Goldman and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, was to be set in the mythical time known as the "Age of Heroes". The show promised to expose the true ancient history of Westeros, explaining who the ancient Starks really were, and detailing the origins of the White Walkers.

Emilia Clarke and Jon Snow in the original series. Picture: HBO

However, just because this prequel is not moving forward doesn't mean HBO is done with the world of Game of Thrones. Several pilot scripts have been in development for the past few years, and in September, HBO began moving forward on one alternative project. That one is said to take place 300 years before the events of Thrones, focusing on the Targaryen conquest of the continent. (Game of Thrones' spin-off book Fire & Blood is actually full of potentially juicy storylines for such a series.)

This report on the pilot comes on the heels of the news that Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will not be moving forward with their planned Star Wars trilogy.

Instead, the duo will focus on their lucrative deal with streaming giant Netflix.

This article originally appeared on Decider and was reproduced with permission