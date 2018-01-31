New gym application as Civic looks to muscle up

MUSCLING IN: An F45 gym may soon be coming to Noosa Civic's Emporium if an application to Noosa Council is successful.

MUSCLING IN: An F45 gym may soon be coming to Noosa Civic's Emporium if an application to Noosa Council is successful. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA Civic's owners are looking to muscle up its business even more by applying to add a second gym to the business centre.

Queensland Investment Corporation Noosa Civic's application notes the application for a F45 gym is considered an inconsistent use the Noosa Plan, as it looks to take over the existing Sunshine Coast Betta Home Living tenancy at its Emporium precinct.

However, the applicant said the proposal "adequately address all relevant aspects of these (planning) codes and satisfies the overall intent and applicable outcomes of the planning Scheme and is appropriate for the site”.

The F45 facility would sit across from the Anytime Fitness gym which operates 24 hours a day.

"The changes to the tenancy are internal to the building and will not alter the built form or physical scale of the approved Emporium buildings,” the application said.

"The F45 Training model differs from traditional gyms, whereby workouts are structured into 45 minute group training sessions, rather than a traditional gym with equipment and individual workouts with varied lengths.”

The applicant said the gym would operate five to six classes a day, the first at 5am, the last finishing at 6.30pm.

"Should the demand for the gym increase, more classes may be offered within these operating hours.

The applicant said an analysis of traffic generated by the proposed gym use and the implication for parking found a negligible impact.

"Findings indicated that traffic generation associated with the development will represent less than 3% of the overall centre generation on Thursdays and 2% on Saturdays.

"No additional car parking spaces are proposed on the site as a result of the proposed gym development as there is a current surplus of car parking spaces on the site.

"The analysis found that a peak demand of 39 spaces will occur as a result of the new gym use, before centre opening hours on both Thursday and Saturday peak periods."

Public submissions can be made to the development application until February 14. Details are available council's online planning tracking service by searching MCU17/0555.