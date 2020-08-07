New hair trends taking over for spring

Women have made bold new hair statements coming out of self-isolation, with many recreating a look made famous by English songstress Dua Lipa.

Jaye Edwards, founder and director or Edwards and Co, said there was one particular celebrity hair-look which has droves of women lining up to mimic.

"2020 is the year to be bold, particularly when it comes to your hair," he said.

"Say hello to high-contrast face frame, the Dua Lipa inspired E Girl highlighting technique used to bring out cheekbones, eyes and jawline."

The "E Girl" look, inspired by celebs including Dua Lipa. Picture: EdwardsAndCo

Dua Lipa rocked the statement hair style at this year's Grammy Awards, but has since dyed her locks pink "experimenting" in self-isolation.

"Contrast highlights can be applied over any base shade, and are most commonly bleached blonde, but can be adapted to any other colour too," Edwards said.

"The best part about this trend is that it can range from a super edgy look, paying homage to the 90s with darker brunettes and raw, blocky blondes, to a much more subtle variation of a balayage, where finer highlights are blended from the ends, through to the roots of the hair around your face.

Dua Lipa pink hair. Picture: dualipa/Instagram

"We have seen a huge spike in clients and social media influences bring in photos of this look asking for a version of their own."

Clients are also embracing a natural red haired look, with copper/strawberry blonde colouring becoming more sought after.

Edwards said customers coming out of self-isolation haven't been afraid to try completely different looks.

"Lobs, bobs and the French girl bobs have been really popular," he said." Also vibrant pinks and pastel peachy tones have been popular for girls wanting to experiment more with colour post iso."

Here are some of the top hair trends going into spring from Jaye Edwards:

1. Natural Copper/Strawberry Blonde

Strong, natural-looking copper tones, as well as peachy, pastel strawberry blonde tones are making a huge comeback. Vibrant red has taken the back seat as we work to amplify the natural beauty of red hair by adding soft, warm tones. It's a bold look, but when paired with lighter undertones, it gives a 'born with it' rather than 'from the bottle' look.

Natural Copper/Strawberry Blonde locks are popular this season. Picture: EdwardsAndCo

French Bob

This year, and particularly post quarantine, the Lob haircut has undoubtedly been one of the biggest haircut trends. Cue the French bob, which is really taking things up a notch as we move into Spring. The French bob is cheekbone-skimming and effortlessly chic, it not only saves on blow-drying time but also absolutely nails the relaxed vibe. It is the perfect style for those wanting to embrace a more individual look and enhance their hairs volume and texture.

This year, and particularly post quarantine, the Lob haircut has undoubtedly been one of the biggest haircut trends. Picture: EdwardsAndCo

70s Bangs

This Spring we will be seeing a choppy and modern interpretation of the iconic 70s bangs, originally made famous by Farrah Fawcett. With bangs parted in the middle and cut to curve the cheekbones, it's soft and effortless, and works with long, lob, and shorter French bob-length haircuts alike.

70s Bangs are popular going into spring. Picture: EdwardsAndCo

4. Subtle Face Frames

Stepping away from the super high contrast face frame or "E Girl" look that has been massive this winter, we will see a more natural face frame gaining popularity. A bright frame around the front hairline customised after a balayage or foiling will really lift your complexion and make your colour pop. It also really increases the longevity of a colour, growing out very softly with minimal upkeep.

Subtle face framing is popular for spring. EdwardsAndCo

Originally published as New hair trends taking over Brisbane for spring