New home for Katie Rose Cottage

CLEANERS have been through and the furniture is ready to arrive - Katie Rose Cottage volunteers are wasting no time in getting their new Doonan hospice facility up and running.

The charity only received the keys to their new home at 199 Beddington Rd on May 29, after a generous benefactor enabled the purchase of the property.

"We know the community is expecting the new Katie Rose Cottage to be open 24-7 as quickly as possible,” said charity chairperson Carol Raye.

"(Original founder) Sue Storey has already had a call this week from someone needing hospice care and I know of two more.”

She said the Doonan home requires a few modifications before being open to overnight visitors so the aim is to have the doors open for a day hospice "within weeks”.

"We have employed a registered nurse who will begin part-time here next week so we are hoping it is very soon that patients can come during the day and their carer can have a break.”

Ms Raye said she remains humbled by the amount of community support the new charity has received.

"The previous owners left a note and a bottle of champagne ... the note brought me to tears. It said how they were very honoured and privileged that their beautiful home would become a hospice.”

Donations have been flowing thick and fast, bolstering the mood amongst volunteers who have been working against the odds for the past six months to restore hospice services to the Noosa region.

Removalists have offered their services free of charge and donations have included a house full of furniture, a new wheelchair-friendly van, two new hospital beds, two bar fridges, medical safes, plus money to purchase a van to collect furniture for the op shops.

"We have had such great support but when the hospice opens, that's when the demand for help and donations will step up,” board member Clyte Glass said.