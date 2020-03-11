Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

New hub to help develop Aboriginal small businesses

by NICK DALTON
11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A $300,000 hub to help Yarrabah people create viable small businesses has been revealed.

Innovation Minister Kate Jones yesterday announced funding for the first innovation and entrepreneurship hub in the indigenous community east of Cairns.

Ms Jones visited Yarrabah yesterday to unveil the funding for the hub to help small businesses to expand and employ more people.

A bird’s eye view of the Yarrabah indigenous community. Picture: ROGER HUNT
A bird’s eye view of the Yarrabah indigenous community. Picture: ROGER HUNT

"The Yarrabah Aboriginal Shire Council and the Yarrabah Leaders' Forum are working to invigorate the local economy, with a focus on traditional knowledge and ingenuity," she said.

"The Yarrabah Leaders' Forum is looking to deliver a tailored business program for the community, including the provision of mentoring and business coaching, to support local entrepreneurs and innovators so they can get their businesses up and running.

"This program is one of many that will be run out of the new Yarrabah Accelerator and Innovation Hub."

 

Innovation Minister Kate Jones
Innovation Minister Kate Jones

The forum has partnered with the Melbourne Business School to run their MURRA indigenous Business Program.

Ms Jones said supporting successful indigenous businesses to start up would lead to a culture of employment and increased economic security within the community.

"This community has so much to offer. The hub we've announced today will provide training opportunities for small businesses to gain a foothold and grow in this region," she said.

More Stories

Show More
cairns fnq indigenous indigenous community small business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunken drive leaves mobile barista with bitter outcome

        premium_icon Drunken drive leaves mobile barista with bitter outcome

        Crime Business owner Kristel Jane Kite chocked back tears as she face court for driving more than two times the legal limit.

        Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        premium_icon Debt, development, planning schemes: Election heats up

        News Mayoral candidates go toe to toe on key issues for Coast voters

        Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        premium_icon Gunalda crash victims ‘most caring couple you’ll meet’

        News The identity of the local couple killed in Friday’s horror crash at Gunalda has...

        Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

        News Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation