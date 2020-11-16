Menu
New industrial complex proposed for Noosa

Matt Collins
16th Nov 2020 2:09 PM
An application has been lodged to start building six new industrial units in Noosaville.

Building Suncoast Green town planner Will Johnson submitted the development application to Noosa Council on behalf of the owner Thomas Link on Thursday last week.

The development will include six tenancies within a single building, property access, vehicle parking and manoeuvring areas, on-site landscaping and provision for servicing and infrastructure.

DEMOLISHED: Coast’s luxury homes knocked down

The vacant land, purchased for $797,500 in June last year, has a total area of 1450.94m2.

According to the application, the development will support small scale industrial type functions which are compatible with the intent of the Venture Drive Enterprise Precinct.

Construction firm hopes to make tracks at new site

The industrial complex will include 14 car parks, eight motorcycle parks and each tenancy will include an internal bicycle space.

The site is adjacent to several other industrial complexes on Gateway Dr including Giant RV Services and Solar.

The owner, Thomas Link, also owns an industrial shed in Venture Dr, Noosaville.

