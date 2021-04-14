New jobs on menu: Domino’s has appetite for extra staff

A love of Domino’s pizza is feeding a jobs recovery in Noosa with local franchisee David Burness hiring more than 10 new positions.

His recruitment drive is part of an national employment push by Domino’s to employ 2500 new staff as payback for customer support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a small-business owner, I am proud to be able to provide jobs in our local community, especially at a time where so many people are out of work,” Mr Burness said.

“Domino’s is a people-first business and our stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

“I encourage anyone out of work, looking for a change, or even for their first job to apply.”

Certainly Mr Burness has walked the walk in using Domino’s as a career stepping stone when he first started working as he has previously shared with the Sunshine Coast Daily.

Three decades ago he started working for Domino’s as a delivery driver while studying at university.

“When I started out, I never imagined where it would take me, but I enjoyed the teamwork and saw there was opportunities to learn and grow in the business,” he said.

Last year at the height of the coronavirus crisis, Mr Burness spoke of his pride in his businesses providing job opportunities to locals while also feeding COVID frontline workers.

Domino’s Australian New Zealand CEO Nick Knight, who started in the business more than 20 years ago as store “wobbleboarder”, said the company was privileged to be hiring in the current jobs landscape.

“With JobKeeper now finished and many people still struggling to find meaningful work, we are fortunate to be in a position to give thousands of Aussies looking for work the opportunity to do so,” Mr Knight said.

“You bring the appetite (for work), we’ll bring the opportunity.

“Domino’s is proud to pay among the highest wages in the industry, including penalty rates for late nights, weekends and public holidays.”

Mr Knight said this included delivery drivers who were hired as employees, not contractors, with the same entitlements as other team members.

