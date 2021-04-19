New jobs on offer as Coast shop doubles staff numbers

Braydan Willrath of My IT Shop Noosa is looking for customer savvy new staff members.

Braydan Willrath of My IT Shop Noosa is looking for customer savvy new staff members.

A Noosa Civic IT business whose staff would rather connect with tech-challenged people than computer geeks has seen its repair orders jump by 400 per cent.

My IT Shop Noosa boss Braydan Willrath, 29, said his team's approach to selling and repairing computers on site had helped make them so busy they were about to employ five more staff.

The expansion will nearly double the current team as they ride a wave of customer loyalty after winning over the IT challenged.

"We've had a lot of feedback on our Facebook post about how awesome our team is and how we look after our customers and we're always happy to help," Mr Willrath said.

He said his team did computer repairs, sold computers and also helped people.

"We get a lot of old people that come in and say 'I'm not sure how to take a photo'," he said.

"We do five minutes for free of help and then we charge in 15 minute increments."

Mr Willrath said people would often need advice on how to fix up an online document or other computer basics.

My It Shop Noosa’s playful post says “you’re never too old to be a gamer”.

Noosa charity promoter Oz Bayldon was among customers happy with Mr Willrath's team.

He said he had spent countless hours trying to have computer repaired by a world-leading company's IT support team without success.

"I can work into the wee hours not having to shout at my computer and work with a better frame of mind," Mr Bayldon said.

His comments sparked other testimonials which Mr Willrath said had also helped feed a spike in demand.

"As a result, our repair queue jumped to 400 per cent of its usual number of jobs and we had to scale up with more staff to meet demand and we did so quite successfully," Mr Willrath said.

"During that peak period, the average job still didn't rise above three days for computer repairs and three hours for phone repairs.

My IT is also on a mission to cut down on electronic waste going into tips.

"Anyone who wants to donate their computers or phones to My IT Shop, we'll securely erase them for free and then we make sure all the components are recycled so they never enter landfill," Mr Willrath said.

The business is offering positions in computer repairs, phone repairs, warehouse management, product management or "people who just like to help people with their technology".

"We try and make sure we have smart people who are happy to have a chat with their fellow humans," Mr Willrath said.

My IT is accepting video presentations from job applicants ahead of interviews and trial runs in store.