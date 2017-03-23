New Katie Rose Cottage home purchased

Katie Rose Cottage will have a new home at an as-yet undisclosed Doonan location.

THE $1 million donation gifted to the new Katie Rose Cottage hospice charity by a Noosa family has been used to buy a property at Doonan.

"We are very pleased to be able to support Katie Rose Cottage Limited with the purchase of a hospice property to enable the charity to operate their model of care sustainably in a secure 'forever home'," the anonymous benefactors said in a statement.

"It is our hope that other philanthropic members of our community will join us and assist in ensuring that Katie Rose Cottage continues forever for those who require professional caring and compassionate palliative 'end of life' care in our community."

Ms Raye said details of the new location would be released when the sale was finalised in May.

"Now the hard work begins because we will have to fit it out with medical equipment and prepare our nursing staff," said Katie Rose Cottage director Carol Raye.

"We are just so thankful for the community support," she said.

"We have already employed a registered nurse part-time to start planning."

The charity, which now has 159 registered volunteers, was established four months ago and has been granted national accreditation as a public benevolent organisation.

Ms Raye said donations were tax deductible and no stamp duty was payable by the charity "so all the money being donated can be put towards services".

For more details on Katie Rose's plans go to katierosecottage.org.au or email admin@katierosecottage.org.au for enquiries, offers of help or to donate.