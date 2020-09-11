Menu
The new KFC Buderim will have its grand opening on Saturday from 10am.
Business

New Kentucky Fried checkin’ in to the Coast

Matt Collins
11th Sep 2020 4:22 PM
In news that will make fast food lovers lick their lips, KFC Buderim is set to open its doors in less than 24 hours.

The new Jones Rd restaurant will swing open its doors for the first time at 10am on Saturday.

According to general manager Lauren Knijff, the restaurant has created 60 new job opportunities.

Who's hungry? When Coast's next KFC will open

$1.5m payout after shopping centre deal sours

Five-minute survey to help shape QLD's future

She started working at the global franchise when she was 15.

""KFC is a gateway to the workforce for young people and fostering youth is something we're really proud of at KFC," she said.

"I am particularly excited about helping our new team members reach their ambitions where I can."

To celebrate the opening, locals will be treated with a visit from the Colonel mascot who will be greeting customers with vouchers and giveaways.

Opening hours are from 10am to 10pm, seven days a week.

