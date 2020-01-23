Menu
LAGER: Heads of Noosa Brewing co. are supporting their local disability support charity, Sunshine Butterflies, through an exciting donation initiative this Australia Day weekend.
New lager to provide ray of sunshine

23rd Jan 2020 2:00 PM

A local brewery has crafted up a special draught to help give an extra boost to disability service Sunshine Butterflies.

Heads of Noosa Brewing co. will be supporting the group through a donation initiative this Australia Day weekend

This Saturday and Sunday the Brewery will be presenting their newest lager to the community and donating half of every beer sale from that lager to Sunshine Butterflies.

“We’re really pleased to partner with such a great local charity that’s located just down the road from the brewery,” Brewery owner Craig Masterton said.

“The work that Sunshine Butterflies do in our local community is inspiring so we’re grateful we can help out the only way we know how, with beer!”

Sunshine Butterflies community development manager Lucy Mills said they were incredibly grateful to be the charity of choice for such a great initiative.

“Local businesses like Heads Of Noosa Brewery supporting local charities is the kind of community spirit we love, we are very grateful for our supportive community organising fundraisers like this.”

Sunshine Butterflies provide a range of educational and recreational disability support services to those living with a disability.

Fundraisers like this mean a great deal to the Butterflies community who rely heavily on donations and it’s inspiring to see locals supporting locals.

So head on down to Heads of Noosa Brewing co. this Saturday and Sunday and support two great local Australian businesses.

australia day weekend heads of noosa brewing co sunshine butterflies
