New leases of life

15th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

NATIONAL Recycling Week ends on Sunday.

Find out more about the fabulous weekend events Noosa Council is hosting as part of the national program and the importance of mindfully giving something old a new life.

Planet Ark's 'Buy It Back Day' will be held tomorrow as one of the final National Recycling Week events.

It aims to encourage consumers to buy something second-hand or buy a product made from recycled materials.

According to Planet Ark, buying second-hand items or products made from recycled materials reduces your impact on the environment.

It saves the resources and energy that go into making products from virgin materials. Buying recycled also helps to close the recycling loop and support the circular economy rather than the take, make and throw away economy - and Noosa Council's Recycling Week program offers some great workshops to allow you to do just that.

Tyre Planter Demonstration at Reviva Noosa Shop, Doonan - today at 2pm.

Fridge Planter Presentation at Reviva Noosa Shop, Doonan - tomorrow at 10am.

Men's Shed demo at Bunnings, Noosaville - tomorrow from 8am.

Another Woman's Closet Secondhand Clothes Market at Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville - Sunday 8am.

For more information and visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/waste-recycling

Remember:

Recycling is great but the best option is making choices that don't create waste in the first place. Remember:

Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. Check out the Noosa Council recycling app for more tips - search 'RecycleSmart' in the App store.

Noosa News is proud to be partnering with Noosa Council in an effort to increase recycling and reduce waste in our beautiful community.

Next week: Why keeping green waste out of the red bin is important.

