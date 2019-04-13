New level of reserve for Noosa's private green lands

NOOSA may eventually see private land preserved along similar lines as national parks after the passage of a bill in State Parliament supported by local MP Sandy Bolton.

The Nature Conservation (Special Wildlife Reserves) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill has raised the concerns of the Property Council of Australia about the lack of clear criteria and definitions on how the environment minister will reach decisions.

"The Property Council is also concerned about the potential consequences for the landholders and maintains that government needs to engage with all affected stakeholders in the consent process,” the APC said.

However Ms Bolton, who is a member of the parliamentary Innovation, Tourism Development andEnvironment Committee, said similar legislation to strengthen conservation protections was proving a success in other states.

"Many of the concerns voiced regarding the availability of land for commercial, farming and resource extraction outlined have not occurred in NSW and other jurisdictions with private land conservation protections that run with the land,” she said.

"The reality is there is a need for land conservation in Queensland - this bill is simply an innovative means of effecting this conservation and will not shut down the entire state to business as some fear.

"The government is in a unique position to preserve large cohesive parcels of land by virtue of its position as holder of radical title over land in the state and significant crown holdings.

"It can and should make use of this unique position to ensure that vulnerable ecosystems are preserved and protected for future generations.”

Ms Bolton has requested adequate buffers between these special wildlife reserves and incompatible land uses to "mitigate future disputes” as part of effective management plans.