New Lions coach a roaring success

A familiar face will aim to take the Noosa Lions to their fifth straight premiership in 2021.

The Lions bid farewell to four-time premiership mentor Kevin Aherne-Evans at the end of the 2020 season.

Aherne-Evans heading south into the A-League coaching ranks as senior assistant coach for the Brisbane Roar.

The Lions put out an expressions of interest on December 1 for the position of head coach.

The call answered by Noosa premier reserve coach and player Ben Amson.

Amson started with the club in 2003 and said he doesn’t imagine his future at any other club.

“I’ve spent two seasons away in 17 years so probably not going to end up at any other club ever,” he said.

“I’m very loyal person as it is, especially to my sporting allegiances.”

As for the year ahead Amson said it’s a big rebuild time for the club.

Noosa Keeper Sam Nickolls is a key man in new head coach Ben Amson’s plans for 2021.

“We have already lost a few senior and very influential players,” Amson said.

“So it’s going to be good to develop some of the youth among the squad.

“We’ve got so many young players in the squad coming through, so it would be good to bring some of those in.”

Amson has been impressed by the talent in the Noosa system.

“You take a look at our goalkeeper in Sammy Nickolls, he’s a very influential person with his performance, I think we’ve got the best in the competition,” he said.

“Then among the juniors coming through, we’ve got the likes of Jack Williams and Corey Johnson, good under 18’s that have been so influential with their respective squads.”

Amson said he’s looking forward to getting back on the pitch in mid-January

“I suppose all out and out in the open now I can’t really wait,” he said.

“Just focused on getting some more silverware.

“We’ll be back at training on January 14, weather dependent and then we’re looking at a March kick off.”