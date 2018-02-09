New look for Noosa Petbarn

JUST FOR PETS: Noosa Pet Barn Saloon groomer Amy Mitchell helps tame the fluff on this puppy.

JUST FOR PETS: Noosa Pet Barn Saloon groomer Amy Mitchell helps tame the fluff on this puppy. Amber Macpherson

NOOSA Petbarn officially reopened on the weekend, welcoming the two and four-legged to check out its extensive refurb.

Part of the renovations included expanding the connecting Greencross Vets to a 24-hour emergency care clinic.

Noosa Petbarn manager Matt Weier said the community can now access the upgraded animal hospital in times of need.

"We've had our refurb done, now the centre has an emergency clinic. The vet centre has doubled in size,” Mr Weier said.

Mr Weier said the new look Petbarn will be welcoming pets looking for new homes.

"We're able to have cats here that can be adopted through the RSPCA,” Mr Weier said.

"We trying to have pop up adoptions as well. We want to try and get it out there that there's pets that need homes. Pets are so much a part of people's lives.”