New-look Noosa News website

LOCAL news remains at the heart of what we do at Noosa News and our new-look website showcases the best of it even better.

You will notice a cleaner, more modern look which matches the best-looking news sites in the country for both desktop and mobile.

Bolder headlines and better navigation will ensure you will be able to find the news that matters to you more quickly.

The navigation panel along the top of the website gives you quick and easy access to stories in sport, lifestyle, what's on, jobs, motoring, real estate, obituaries and classifieds (just use the scroll arrows to find all of them).

The top left "hamburger” menu provides even more detailed access points to sub-sections of our site, special features, magazines and, of course, the local weather up the top.

You can return to the home screen at any time by hitting the Noosa News masthead logo or the home menu item.

As you would expect, local news is given more prominence, while the best stories from around our network sit in the network news container, which floats down the page with you as you scroll.

There are also easy links to letters and local opinion pieces.

In each of our sections, including business, entertainment, lifestyle, jobs or motoring, local news and advertisements are given priority on the left with network (state and national) stories on the right-hand side.

As you scroll down, the relevant network content will follow.

You will also find our videos, both local and network, have a more prominent home.

Our article pages have also been improved with cleaner layouts to showcase our best stories, photographs and videos.

You will notice there are easy ways to share stories with others on Facebook or Twitter as well as dive straight to the comments to see what's being said and add your own thoughts.

You can also easily follow topics of interest to you by clicking on the topic tag at the bottom of the story.

That will take you to a topic page and on the top right-hand side of the page you can follow that topic - meaning you will get alerts to your devices when new stories are published.

Of course, we will be looking to make ongoing improvements to our site so would love to hear your feedback via NRM.Digital@newsregionalmedia.com.au.