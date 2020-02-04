Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
Heron Island is one of Flight Centre's Top 50 WOW Experiences for 2020
Business

New manager’s ‘extensive experience’ to boost resorts

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW leadership is set to help Aldesta Hotels make Heron and Wilson islands top global resort destinations.

Andreas Supper has been announced as the new general manager for the islands.

An Aldesta Hotels spokesperson said Mr Supper would play a pivotal leadership role in the daily operations of the two resorts.

He started his new role on Saturday.

"With more than 20 years experience in the hospitality and F&B industry, Andreas has worked internationally and brings extensive experience in all aspects of facility operations," the spokesperson said.

Before this, Mr Supper was general manager of Lady Island eco resort for over six years.

"Andreas's­­ personality, extensive experience and business relationships in Australia make him a great fit for the role," they said.

"We believe that Andreas will bring invaluable ideas to improve our internal management and further improve our service quality."

aldesta hotels heron island resort wilson island
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        premium_icon Lifesavers respond after more Fairy Pools injuries

        News Sunshine Coast surf lifesavers have voiced their disapproval of people swimming in the Fairy Pools at Noosa’s National Park after a series of dangerous accidents.

        Woman hospitalised after another National Park incident

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after another National Park incident

        News Paramedics have transported a woman to hospital following an incident at Noosa...

        REVEALED: Where our visitors come from

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where our visitors come from

        News Despite concerns over bushfires, local accommodation providers have reported a...

        Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        premium_icon Noosa win proves Paralympian’s ready for more gold

        News All that stood between Brenden Hall and the rest of the pack was daylight when the...