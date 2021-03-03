New multimillion-dollar world class luxury resort for Darwin

The resort will have private villas with their own plunge pools.

A MULTIMILLION-dollar, world-class destination resort that will outshine any other resort in the nation will to be built next to the Darwin International Airport.

Work will start "immediately".

The NT News can reveal its proponents, the Airport Development Group (ADG), which own the Darwin International Airport, Alice Springs Airport and Tennant Creek Airport, are redeveloping the Mercure Darwin Airport Resort and Novotel Darwin Airport Hotel into one site.

NT Airports chief executive Tony Edmondstone the resort Master Plan integrated the two iconic Darwin properties into a single resort with multiple accommodation, restaurant and leisure options.

Darwin International Airport. Airport Development Group (ADG) plans to create a world class destination resort in Darwin, with the redevelopment of the Mercure Darwin Airport Resort and Novotel Darwin Airport Hotel to commence immediately. Supplied

"This investment demonstrates the confidence we have in the long-term future of tourism in the Territory," he said.

The major redevelopment means Sir Norman Brearley Drive, which currently separates the two properties, will be relocated to allow the properties to become one site.

The road will be replaced by a massive lagoon swimming pool and a new road will be constructed to access the eastern end of the airport, where the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre, Care Flight, Qantas Freight Terminal and others operate from.

There will be significant upgrades to the existing accommodation and facades, and along with the addition of the new lagoon pool, there will be a poolside restaurant and extensive new tropical gardens.

The range of accommodation will be bespoke high end through to family luxury, which will include bungalow retreats with private plunge pools.

Indigenous artwork will provide inspiration for the interiors and external facades.

"Our vision is to provide visitors with an experience that reflects all the Territory has to offer - our unique lifestyle, ancient cultures and stunning landscapes," Mr Edmondstone said

"When completed this resort will provide a wonderful base from which to explore all the Top End has to offer.".

The resort is expected to be completed by the 2022 dry season.

