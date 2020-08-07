Menu
Is it a tennis court? Questions surrounded new Noosaville business Paddy O'Shea's Tyre and Mechanical workshop..
Business

New mysterious Coast business gets the ‘green’ light

Matt Collins
7th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Is it a Guinness Brewery? Maybe it's a tennis court?

Mystery surrounded exactly what was going into Noosaville's new big, bright green building.

Now, all can be revealed.

After successfully navigating their way through the COVID-19 lockdowns, Paddy O'Shea's Tyre and Mechanical opened on Eumundi Rd on Friday, August 7.

If you are need of a car service or some new tyres, consider this your green light.

GREEN LIGHT: Penelope Lena and manager Jake Smith get to work after the opening of Paddy O'Shea's Tyre and Mechanical workshop.
Co-owner Penelope Lena said she'd had lots of fun with locals asking about the unusual colour choice for the building.

"People have called it the lettuce building, or Kermit the frog," she said.

"It has certainly created a lot of interest.

"If I could paint my whole house in that colour I would."

The unique workshop name and colour scheme was in honour of Ms Lena's father and his proud Irish heritage.

A distinction he won't be privy to until the signs are revealed next Tuesday.

"He is a very proud Irish man," Ms Lena said.

"I am sure there will be some tears when he sees the signs."

Like many businesses before them, COVID-19 restrictions brought on a number of challenges in the lead up to their open day.

"You have to have a little bit of Irish blood in you to take that on," Ms Lena said.

