New name for Noosa Long Weekend Festival

Michele Sternberg | 22nd Feb 2017 4:59 PM
Noosa Long Weekend Festival 2016 was a sell-out.
Noosa Long Weekend Festival 2016 was a sell-out.

AFTER months of secrecy, a new name for the Noosa Long Weekend Festival has been announced.

Noosa alive! is the new moniker for the popular Noosa festival that has been running since 2001.

The name change reflects the fact that the event has stretched from its original three days to 10 days so it is no longer held over one long weekend.

This week NLWF president Johanne Wright officially revealed the new brand name at The J theatre.

"The new name is simple, yet striking and easy to recall,” Ms Wright said.

"Most importantly, it perfectly describes the 10 days in July when Noosa truly comes alive with a wonderful mix of music, theatre, food and thoughtful seminars.

"Of course, some people may question the need for a name change, especially as last year's festival was considered the best ever, with 27 sold-out events.

"For many, however, the old name was confusing, as it implied that the festival was just a three-day weekend event and it has evolved over 16 years into much more than that.

"So the obvious solution was to transition to the new name.”

Festival founder and patron playwright David Williamson said the name change was "a bold new direction” for the festival.

"Whoever would have thought that having all that fun with a bunch of great musicians and theatre friends would 16 years later have evolved into Australia's premier regional arts festival over 10 days of music, theatre, food and thought,” Mr Williamson said.

"Kristin and I feel very proud that the Noosa Long Weekend, which we helped create, has become part of the Noosa community's life and also attracts arts lovers from interstate in increasing numbers.

"Creative expression is one of the most satisfying parts of being human - without it we feel something missing from our lives.

"A community that values the creative expression of its members is always happier and more fulfilled.

"Noosa alive! is a terrific name, it really does speak to what happens in town when the festival is on.

"I urge our community and visitors to get involved, to have fun and lend the support needed to ensure that Noosa alive! lives on for another 16 years and beyond.”

Festival director IanMackellar said he had a host of cutting-edge programming ideas in store for this year's event, plus plans to use the natural environment as the perfect backdrop for outdoor events - the river, parks, hinterland and beach.

The full program will be released in March.

However Mr Mackellar said he could confirm that Opera Australia was coming to town with a full-scale touring production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, together with chamber orchestra and featuring a local school choir of 24 students from Sunshine Beach High School.

"Noosa Leisure Centre will be transformed from a basketball stadium into a 750-seat performance space for one night only, with 90% of the seating being tiered and enhanced sound added for the chamber orchestra and opera singers,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Noosa alive! 2017 festival ambassador has been named as Australian actress Naomi Price.

Ms Price will also star in her brand-new show, Lady Beatle, paying tribute to the music of The Beatles and centred around the women behind such great songs as Eleanor Rigby, Lady Madonna and Penny Lane.

"I am honoured to be the ambassador for the very first Noosa alive!,” Ms Price said.

"I have extremely fond memories of performing my work in Noosa and feel very privileged to be representing such a diverse and unique celebration of arts and culture in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

"Noosa alive! is a wonderful opportunity for artists to perform intimate, memorable shows and I am so excited to get the chance to do just that.”

Tourism Noosa chief executive Damien Massingham described the festival as "one of the great events on the Noosa calendar”.

"It is exciting to see the event evolve and the name change to Noosa alive! reflects the vibrancy of this 10-day event,” he said.

Festival gold partner sponsor Gary Godfrey, of Settlers Cove, said the new name tapped into the spirit of the festival perfectly.

Tickets go on sale at the end of this month.

