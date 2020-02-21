Menu
TRUE BREW: Scott Hooper from the Brew Store.
News

New Noosa business a beer lover’s dream

Matt Collins
21st Feb 2020 1:27 PM
CHEAP beer.

Now that I have your attention, let's continue the theme.

CHEERS: Noosa business The Brew Store was inspired by a gift Scott Hooper received.

Noosa business The Brew Store was inspired by a gift the business owner Scott Hooper received.

"I was given a beer fridge as a present, it wasn't long before a mate started teaching me how to brew," he said.

That was seven years ago, during that time Mr Hooper has been busy improving his brewing skills.

"I've had a few failures," he said.

"Once I had to pour out five brews in a row."

TRUE BREW: Scott Hooper from the Brew Store with his best mate Walter.

Mr Hooper's perseverance paid off and three weeks ago he opened the doors on the only specialised beer brewing store in the Noosa region.

With his faithful brewing mate Walter by his side, the passionate beer connoisseur pours out his knowledge and experience to his customers like a nice, cold lager coming out of the tap.

Whether you've been meticulously creating your own drop for years or have just become sick of paying $10 for a schooner, The Brew Store caters for all levels of brewers and budgets.

"For less than $100 you could easily get started," Mr Hooper said.

The Brew Store is located at 4A/11 Bartlett Rd, Noosaville. In the same complex at Noosa Tenpin Bowling.

For more information contact 54 122 766

