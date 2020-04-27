New Noosa business finds silver lining in virus restrictions

OPEN WIDE: New Noosa business Gentle Dental opens in Noosa Civic. Dr Phil Boulton, Sarah Boyle (Practice Manager) and Dr Charlie Henry.

OPEN WIDE: New Noosa business Gentle Dental opens in Noosa Civic. Dr Phil Boulton, Sarah Boyle (Practice Manager) and Dr Charlie Henry.

SOCIAL restrictions may have halted many Noosa businesses, but one new business to the region has found a silver lining.

Gentle Dental opened on Thursday, April 23 in the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre and while some may not agree, they believe it was great timing.

In conjunction with the significant drop in COVID-19 cases, as of midnight Friday, April 24, the services dentist can offer were expanded.

Surgery manager Jo Goldsworthy said it coincided nicely with the opening of their new practice.

“We were on Level 3 restrictions for four weeks,” she said.

“Which means we were restricted to urgent treatment, like toothaches and emergencies.

“The (COVID-19 virus) numbers have been well contained and late last week put the restrictions back to Level 2.”

“Patients no longer have to sit and bare a sore tooth,” she said.

“If we look for the silver lining in a scary situation, it’s coincided nicely.”

The Noosa surgery will be the second one for the Gentle Dental team, alongside their Nambour location which they have run for the past six years.

They are looking forward to their time in the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre and working with Noosa families.

“We are a nice little family business,” Ms Goldsworthy said.

“The Noosa Civic is a great centre. It’s a one-stop shop for families.”

Gental Dental is located next to Suncorp Bank.

Click here for more information on the new Noosa business and details on their opening promotions.