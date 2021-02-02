New Noosa business voice wants sustainable future

Pomona Chamber of Commerce president Phil Moran outlines his group's agenda for the northern Noosa hinterland villages.

Pomona Chamber of Commerce president Phil Moran outlines his group's agenda for the northern Noosa hinterland villages.

Noosa’s hinterland business interests have a new voice at its northern end headed by a local identity who for decades has helped promote sustainable land use.

Noosa Landcare leader Phil Moran is heading up the Pomona and District Chamber of Commerce, which has recently been recognised by the Queensland Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Already the chamber has attracted 40 members as it sets to represent Pomona and its surrounding settlements Cooran, Kin Kin and Boreen Point in promoting key tourism sectors including adventure tourism.

Shock resignation of business coast leader

Life’s a picnic for new business

“It was a big step to reinstate a Pomona Chamber and bring in other communities, but in the end we realised that our future is together, linked by initiatives such as the Noosa Country Drive and the Noosa Trail Network upgrade,” Mr Moran said.

“A chamber representing the whole region allows us to become a unified voice when dealing with the council and other levels of government.

“Sensible growth and development is inevitable, but it must not come at a cost to what we have now.”

Mr Moran said a main aim of the chamber was to preserve the hinterland lifestyle and scale of development.

Pomona township is looking to be for a sustainable future through its business chamber.

“We want to make a positive difference to the district’s economic and business health by influencing future development consistent with Noosa lifestyle values,” Mr Moran said.

“And we will encourage innovation and sustainable growth that respects the environment.”

Mr Moran said the chamber supported local moves to make the town the first in Queensland to be powered 100 per cent by renewable energy.

“The more we encourage the take-up of walking and cycling to get about, we make life less congested and more relaxed,” Mr Moran said.

“This is just one example of the innovative thinking going on in the hinterland – including the rural sector, where we will work closely with organisations such as Country Noosa.”

Other aims are to open a dialogue with Noosa Council about parking issues and quarry truck impacts on businesses.

“As city-based people realise they can work from home just as easily in the Noosa hinterland or can bring forward plans for innovative and sustainable businesses based locally, household wealth accrues through higher house prices, but we must recognise that comes at a cost to housing affordability,” he said.