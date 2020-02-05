New Noosa candidate ‘here to help, not bitch’

LOCAL businesswoman Karen Cook-Langdon who is running for a spot on Noosa Council has a motto that former Brisbane Lord Mayor Campbell “Can Do” Newman might be envious of.

And that is: “Don’t bitch and whine, get involved in solutions”.

The co-owner of a local management rights and property management businesses including Aspire Property Management, Ms Cook-Langdon is “keen to contribute to improving financial management of council resources and budgets”.

“I have skills and experiences in managing budgets, finances and human resources and I believe I can help improve transparency in how council reports and is accountable to the community,” Ms Cook-Langdon said.

She said a sustainable local community comes from “balancing employment, community engagement and creative environmental initiatives”.

Her priorities will be to: “Support our local sustainable industries and jobs in a diversified economy; advocate for improved community amenities and infrastructure; and support our environmental, economic and social sustainability.

“If elected I would like to call for a review into how council engages with community on important issues so that policy outcomes can genuinely benefit from the immense experience, knowledge and creativity that exists within the Noosa community,” Ms Cook-Langdon said.

As a long-term resident of both the coast and the hinterland she believes she has an understanding of issues across the whole shire.

“I am level-headed and keen to listen,” she said.

“I have always been active in my local community. I am currently the treasurer of Sunshine Beach State School P & C and before that I was the treasurer of Pomona State School P & C.

“I participate with Green Drinks Noosa, providing a meeting and networking space for local environmental groups at the Aspire Building in Noosa Junction, that is 10 per cent carbon-neutral with a 30kW solar system installed.”

Before moving to Noosa Shire in 2000, Karen was on the management committee of New Farm Neighbourhood Centre, was part of the New Farm Reconciliation Action Group and a volunteer palliative care respite worker for Karuna Hospice Service.

Ms Cook-Langdon said she has the capacity to work with community groups and business to foster a positive way forward in this rapidly changing world.