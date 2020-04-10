New Noosa Council: And the winners are …

NOOSA will be represented by two first-time hinterland councillors as Karen Finzel will be declared by the Electoral Commission of Queensland as the sixth and final elected representative to the new council behind Cooroy-based Tom Wegener.

These fresh new talents to council will be joined by tertiary qualified surfing mother Amelia Lorentson, who has been rewarded for her strong campaign showing.

It’s early days, but given her performances during the meet-the-candidate sessions, Ms Lorentson looks set to provide plenty of lively debate in the council chambers.

Frustratingly, the official Noosa result may not be called by the ECQ until after the Easter break, adding to the disquiet of the Noosa community, candidates and even the hardworking tally team who reportedly finalised the count on Thursday.

This will be the new Noosa Council:

Mayor: Clare Stewart

Councillors: Frank Wilkie, Brian Stockwell, Joe Jurisevic, Amelia Lorentson, Tom Wegener and Karen Finzel.

Noosa has narrowly denied outgoing mayor Tony Wellington a second term, opting instead for the energetic and accomplished public performer Ms Stewart.

She has proven herself a sharp campaigner, who showed she could think on her feet fast under the pressure of questioning at the candidate forums.

Out too is soon-to-be ex-councillor Jess Glasgow who was always going to struggle to win support thanks to his disastrous public “shaming” after his ill-chosen Bachelorette TV misadventure. When you are confronted outside council chambers by local with a ‘Sack Sleazy Jess’ placard, it’s never a good re-election sign.

Ms Finzel’s election, the success story from the Future Noosa group of three candidates, is a victory for the retiring Cr Ingrid Jackson who endorsed all three contenders to bring a new direction to the council.

The Pomona-based Ms Finzel, who is an admin worker at Eden Private Hospital at Cooroy, showed plenty of campaign fight unflinchingly taking her call for better hinterland services right up to Cr Wellington.

The Noosa News contacted Ms Finzel on Thursday night, but she declined to declare herself “home” in sixth spot and is waiting for the ECQ’s final outcome before commenting publicly.

The soon-to-be councillor Wegener was one of the high profile first-time candidates who managed transform his widespread fame as a master surfboard maker with a PhD in surfing industry sustainability, into solid votes. He is keen to support local business in these tough times.

Others like Noosa Landcare boss Phil Moran, showed promise in the early vote counting only to see his support fall away at the business end of the tally, while former Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake, languished in the voting.

Many who have seen her speak publicly and were aware of her community involvement and dealings with local council on behalf of local business, had expected her to attract more support.

The newcomers to council will have the experience of returned councillors Frank Wilkie, Brian Stockwell and Joe Jurisevic to turn in the early days as they settle in and begin the task of endorsing a new Noosa Plan and preparing a mid-year budget for a community poleaxed by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cr Wilkie, the deputy mayor in the Wellington Council, was the clear top of the pops in the six-way battle to be first past the post.

Given his relative youth an extensive public service to date, he looks well positioned to eventually challenge for the top job, possibly at the next council elections.

Most likely this is the last thing on his mind as he prepares to help bed the new council in alongside mayor-elect Stewart with the help of CEO Brett de Chastel.