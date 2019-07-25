New Noosa public events policy seeking a balance

CONTROLS: Noosa Council is seeking to ensure public events are well managed.

SINGLE-use plastics for Noosa events held on public land should be phased out by 2021 as part of a council push.

Council staff can now prepare easy-to-follow guidelines for event managers that covers guidelines for waste management, traffic, transport and communication with the community

"Whilst acknowledging the important role that events play, adding to cultural vibrancy and the local economy, the new policy also identifies that the day-to-day recreational use of community land by residents should generally take precedence,” Councillor Jess Glasgow said.

Council has endorsed a new events policy to strike a balance between the use of public land for events and the community's right to use public space for recreation.

"This policy has been developed in response to concerns voiced by residents about the impact of events,” Cr Glasgow said.

"The policy sets the number of tourism events that can occur in the Hastings St and Main Beach area, keeping them at the current level of intensity.

"It gives staff the basis and framework to make good decisions,” he said.

Besides the closure of public land for events, issues such as surrounding road closures are often a source of complaints.

"We do want to find the right balance between public amenity and the impact of events,” Cr Glasgow said.

"Ideally, events on public land should be diverse and inclusive as well as support broad community participation. Organisers of recurrent events will need to demonstrate continuous improvements in sustainable environmental practices,” he said.

The policy will help to ensure events don't adversely impact public assets, nor see ratepayers foot the bill for repairs.