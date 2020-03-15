NEW OPPONENT: Noosa Tigers told how to beat coronavirus

Noosa Tigers are being told how to be coronavirus smart by the AFL and their club, and if they are sick stay away from training.

Noosa Tigers are being told how to be coronavirus smart by the AFL and their club, and if they are sick stay away from training.

NOOSA Tigers Australian rules players are being told by their club to take extra precautions as they approach the coming season and stay away from training if they are sick.

This was after the AFL issued this advice to all clubs: “Based on the current advice from the government in relation to group gatherings, football matches and Auskick centres with limited crowds (500 or less) can proceed until further notice – our recommendation is that match attendance is limited to players, families, and key match officials

“Individual leagues, clubs and players can elect not to participate in any activity at their discretion,” the AFL said.

The club bulletin said: “With the recent escalation of coronavirus transmission risk, we all need to exercise some far greater care”.

Players are asked to bring their own drink bottles to training and have been instructed to be “thorough and regular in their washing of hands and general hygiene”.

“If you are feeling any sickness effects that you stay away from training (seek medical advice). Simply you do not attend training”.

“Of you experience flu/virus sickness that you gain medical clearance before returning to training.

“The AFL or the relevant government authorities are closely monitoring this situation and that things could change quickly and we will update everyone accordingly.

“This is a timely reminder for all players, coaches and staff to ensure you are practising good personal hygiene in order to prevent getting sick/transmitting illnesses.

Additional measures you can take in practising good health and hygiene include:

o Showering after any training sessions any games and use soap/body wash.

o Bringing your own water bottle and towel (that are clearly labelled) to sessions.

o Ensuring you are eating a healthy, balanced diet full of fresh fruit and vegetables – the more colours on your plate the better.

o Ensuring you are getting 8-10 hours of sleep per night regularly to enable you recover adequately from school/work/training/games.