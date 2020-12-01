New owner reveals future of Coolum Bunnings site

This prime development site in Coolum Beach has been sold.

A vacant block at the entrance to Coolum Beach once touted to become a new Bunnings has sold after months on the market and could become a new tourism venture.

The 39 Barns Lane site was a legal battleground as Bunnings tried again and again to develop a new store.

Former Maroochy and Sunshine Coast councils refused Bunnings’ three development applications to build a warehouse, service station and restaurant in 2006, 2012 and 2016 on grounds the development did not comply with the planning scheme.

The refusals were upheld in the Planning and Environment Court and finally the Supreme Court of Queensland, which dismissed Bunnings’ appeal in November last year.

Before that, the block was used to feed llamas.

Marketing company Savills Australia, who kicked off a national and international sales campaign for this freehold title land in March, confirmed contracts were signed this month under a strict confidentiality agreement with Bunnings.

A Sunshine Coast Savills spokesman said the Brisbane-based buyer was speaking with local community groups who opposed the Bunnings development, about a new venture there.

“It will be like a rural, tourism kind of use, which would be really good for Coolum,” the spokesman said.

He said the new owners were in Brisbane and would be moving up to Coolum to operate their business.

The block was advertised as a “significant land holding with future development potential”, with the possibility of rezoning in future given its location within southeast Queensland’s urban footprint.

Earlier this year Bunnings director of property Andrew Marks said the company may have still look to expand into Coolum.

“Coolum remains an area of interest for Bunnings and we would consider opening a store there in the future should the right opportunity become available,” Mr Marks said.

The Coolum Residents Association this year said locals would welcome any development which respected the planning scheme.

Past public suggestions for the site have included council buying the level block for sporting facilities, to creating additional parking for the nearby Coolum Beach State School.