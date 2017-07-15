New owners keep pool warm for us

PROUD DAD: Greg Rogers with his daughters Lana, left, and Dahlas.

VICTORIANS and New South Welsh-persons on their holidays may jump into our local seas in the middle of July without a thought.

But most of the rest of us, acclimatised to warmer temperatures, may think twice about hitting the waves until that thermometer nudges up a little bit.

There is an alternative solution, however: drop round to the Tewantin State School Swimming Pool, and luxuriate in a year-round 28°C of marine warmth.

Easy parking - no sharks - only the occasional backwash from a passing racer seeking a new personal best - and a handy coffee bar within a metre or two of the water.

Who knew?

And the even better news is master coach and swimming great Greg Rogers and his family have taken up the lease of the pool from the school.

He is a former Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist, winning various gold, silver and bronze awards in his time.

"We have lived at Peregian for five years,” Mr Rogers said.

"The lease for the Tewantin pool came up.

"We have held leases on the Pomona and Maleny pools but this is much closer to home.”

They have discontinued the Pomona and Maleny lease-holdings.

It's pretty handy for Mr Robert's daughter Dahlas too, as she prepares to represent Australia at the Swimming World Cup next month.

And it's no less useful for his other daughter Lana who, after being crowned last season's Summer of Surf champion, is now targeting the Nutri-Grain Ironman series.

As for the pool, Mr Rogers said he will implement a learn-to-swim program, as well as aqua-aerobics and squad training.

With he and his wife Margaret alternating days looking after business at the pool, Margaret will be the one to co-ordinate the various programs.

The family only took over the lease from June 28, so it's early days as to what else they might introduce to what's on offer.

"It's open to the public; the school only uses it daytime during the summer months,” Mr Rogers said.

"We've only been here a week, but the pool is popular.

"It's a nice community pool. The water is 28 degrees and the locals are really enthusiastic.”

In fact, people are waiting to use the half-Olympic-size pool when the gates open at 5.30am.

For bookings and enquiries, Mrs Rogers is the correct contact, on 0499 377 475.

The pool is open from 5.30am to 8.30am and 3pm to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 7am to 4pm on Saturdays.