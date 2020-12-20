Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Variety Pack available on Amazon.
News

NEW PACK: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks teams up with Amazon

Mikayla Haupt
19th Dec 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 20th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

If a variety pack of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks products was on your Christmas wishlist, you can now add it to your Amazon cart.

The team behind Bundaberg Ginger Beer are taking the opportunity to highlight their wide range of naturally brewed beverages in a variety pack made exclusively for Amazon.

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Variety Pack features the iconic Ginger Beer along with other popular cocktail-mixing brews including Guava, Pink Grapefruit, Pineapple and Coconut, Traditional Lemonade and Peach.

"People tell us they love our iconic Ginger Beer, but they're often surprised to learn of some of the brews in the wider range," Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said.

"The new pack gives us the chance to introduce flavours people may not otherwise try.

"It's a great opportunity for people to treat themselves to an affordable indulgence that reminds them of yesteryear."

The brews included in the Variety Pack follow the same traditional brewing methods as the iconic Ginger Beer. Each flavour is brewed using real fruit and locally grown cane sugar, consistent with the high-quality beverages consumers expect from the brewers.

Consumers can order the new 12 bottle Variety Pack from Amazon.

 

MORE STORIES

How to party in a pandemic this holiday season

 

CHRISTMAS COCKTAILS: Get into festive spirits with Bundy

 

BARREL O' INNOVATION: Inspiration in each drop of Bundy Rum

amazon bundaberg brewed drinks business
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

        Premium Content Lightning secure talented trio ahead of new season

        Sport Sunshine Coast Lightning have continued to bolster their stocks ahead of the 2021 Super Netball season.

        Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

        Christmas cheer: It’s Coast Guard to the jolly lolly rescue

        News Santa and Mrs Claus will be doing their fabulous Noosa River run handing out free...

        Ride the Night: Thrillseekers’ delight at Aussie World

        Premium Content Ride the Night: Thrillseekers’ delight at Aussie World

        Family Fun Thrillseekers have been invited to “stay and play” into the night.

        Coast Guard desperate to join the war on wrecks

        Premium Content Coast Guard desperate to join the war on wrecks

        News Derelict vessels are causing Coast Guard volunteers plenty of grief, as the...