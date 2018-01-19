Menu
New parks boss starts at Botanic Gardens

MATT Hansen has been appointed by Noosa Council as Noosa Botanic Gardens' new Parks and Gardens Co-ordinator, with nearly 10 years' previous experience at Pittwater Council in Sydney, also at Taronga Zoo and London's Kensington Gardens.

Mr Hansen has credited a small but dedicated group of long-time Noosa Council staff, and their volunteer helpers, for the high quality of the Botanic Gardens at Lake Macdonald.

"People come from far and wide to see the gardens - they're a popular attraction,” he said.

"The great diversity of plants and the beautiful location overlooking the lake make for a great visit.”

He said the park team had already made numerous recent quality improvements, which he was keen to build on.

"In the past year the staff have improved a lot of the walking paths and renovated a lot of garden beds, with help from the Friends of the Botanic Gardens volunteers. We've also built a children's nature-based play facility called Dinosaur Dig,” he said.

"Now we have tenure over the gardens it gives us greater scope for future upgrades.”

Mr Hansen said priorities included replacing the shade house.

The existing structure, which has seen better days, is home to rare plants, including a five-metre high tree fern used in Brisbane's Expo 88 celebrations 30 years ago.

Alan Lander

Topics:  botanic gardens environment lake macdonald noosa noosa council

Noosa News

