New partnership has Yogis on board

CONNECTED: Vivian Barry from Yoga Circle and Nabooki's Abi Langford are excited about the new partnership with Yoga Australia. Caitlin Zerafa

LOCAL lovers of the downward-dog stretch have cause to be excited as Noosa-based online booking company Nabooki recently announced an exclusive partnership with Yoga Australia.

Being at the forefront of booking technology, the collaboration will allow the Yoga Australia to streamline their member's booking process and migration support.

Nabooki CEO Richard Tenser said they were excited to be the official booking partner of Yoga Australia.

"This is an opportunity for Australian yoga providers to grow their client base, provide a better customer experience and streamline their business,” Mr Tenser said.

"This partnership supports the growth of Australian small business.”

Nabooki's online booking software connects service-based businesses to their consumers and has created a tailored solution for Yoga Australia members.

They work with small and medium-sized businesses to manage their bookings while working to drive new bookings.

Noosa's Yoga Circle owner Vivian Barry said she was currently working with Nabooki to work on a feature suitable for her.

"It's really nice to have a Australian booking platform, and locally,” Ms Barry said.

"There are a lot in America and it really helps to streamline business.”

Nabooki head of communications Abi Lanford added to this, saying for them it is a great chance to work directly with local yoga studios and businesses.

Yoga aside, the booking platform offer packages for a range of businesses including tour groups, restaurants and beauty.

Nabooki also gives merchants freedom of choice with numerous payment solutions available, allowing business owners to operate more efficiently.

For more on Nabooki, visit their website.