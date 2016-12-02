31°
New path for Noosa key asset

2nd Dec 2016 10:24 AM
The Munna Point Bridge has been saved from falling down and is now going to get an new footpath.
The Munna Point Bridge has been saved from falling down and is now going to get an new footpath.

NOOSA motorists can expect short delays as Munna Point Bridge undergoes a footpath replacement.

Works began this week and will take another week to complete, weather permitting - except for next Friday night, December 9, when the bridge will remain open to traffic.

Traffic headed for Hastings St on that night will be diverted through Noosa Dr.

Short delays are expected during peak periods throughout the fortnight, as only one lane on Noosa Pde at the bridge will be open while work is under way. Temporary traffic lights will be in use while work is in progress.

A temporary path will be in place for pedestrians, complete with traffic barriers.

For more information about these works and other current council work projects, please visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/ work-in-progress.

Meanwhile, the bridge, one of the new Noosa Council's biggest capital works challenges has won it a major award from the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia, Queensland.

The salt-induced concrete cancer was so advanced in the Noosa Heads' main feeder, the Munna Point bride there were fears that it might come crashing down.

After de-amalgamation and fresh Noosa elections, the Playford Council opted to repair the bridge to last another 50 years rather than a more expensive rebuild it.

The decision saved ratepayers between $4million and $5million in full reconstruction costs.

The excellence award was for design and construction of a public works project between $2million and $5million. Council shared the accolade with its project partners Tod Consulting plus Marine and Civil Maintenance.

Mayor Tony Wellington said this is just another example of the council's willingness to embrace innovation.

"We were faced with the very costly and extremely disruptive task of rebuilding the entire bridge,” Cr Wellington said.

"But staff chose to think outside the square, investigating some radical alternatives. The reward is not only this professional recognition, but a very significant cost saving for ratepayers.”

Council's acting CEO Martin Drydale said the decision to investigate alternatives to rebuilding the bridge had paid off.

"It's been a real win for sustainability,” Mr Drydale said.

"Staff, in partnership with our contractors, were able to remove the concrete cancer for less than the cost of rebuilding the bridge.

"Noosa Pde is probably the busiest road in the shire, and we were able to carry out the works with minimal disruption to motorists.”

Council project manager Adam Britton said council's good working relationship with the contractors, combined with the organisations' collective experience, ensured the project was a success.

The Munna Point Bridge has been saved from falling down and is now going to get an new footpath.

