Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New Pepsi Max flavour cashes in on Aussie obsession
New Pepsi Max flavour cashes in on Aussie obsession
Food & Entertainment

New Pepsi cashes in on Aussie obsession

2nd Sep 2020 11:07 AM

Summer is within touching distance and for fruit lovers that means one thing, mango season is back baby.

With that in mind the gurus over at Pepsi Max have created a delightful new flavour by blending the fizzy stuff with one of the nation's favourite fruits to create Pepsi Max Mango.

This is the fourth new flavour in an experimental phase for the drinks giant, after the releases of Pepsi Max Creaming Soda, Pepsi Max Vanilla and Pepsi Max Raspberry.

It may not be summer yet, but the taste is sweet, tangy and tastes like real mangoes. It'll transport you to the beach in a jiffy.

The mango variant is the fourth new flavour from Pepsi Max.
The mango variant is the fourth new flavour from Pepsi Max.

To celebrate the launch, the Pepsi Max team commissioned research into just how passionately

Aussies feel about their favourite summer fruit, the results revealing that:

• Nearly half (46%) of Aussies are obsessed with mangoes, saying it is their favourite fruit

and they can't get enough of them

• Two thirds (64%) admit to getting into a heated debate with their family over the best way

to eat a mango

• One third (30%) are adamant there's a 'right' way to eat a mango

• From the shower to the bed, Aussies have been eating their mangoes in strange places

 

 

Originally published as New Pepsi cashes in on Aussie obsession

More Stories

food lifestyle pepsi max soft drink

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News The $44 billion aged care industry is facing calls for its finances to be probed, as News Corp launches a campaign to dissect the failings exposed by COVID-19.

        Hay’s Noosa haven fetches $12m

        Hay’s Noosa haven fetches $12m

        Property Toilet brush pioneer Donald Hay’s Noosa mansion sells for $12m

        CBD to beach in 45 minutes: How fast rail could unlock SEQ

        Premium Content CBD to beach in 45 minutes: How fast rail could unlock SEQ

        News Blueprint for fast rail plan to unlocked SEQ and create 8000 jobs

        Gympie region teacher, former principal on drug charges

        Premium Content Gympie region teacher, former principal on drug charges

        News Police searched his Cooloola Cove home and found marijuana plants, restricted drugs...