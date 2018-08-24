New play for hostel at Noosaville for 122 beds

An artist's view of how the Bounce Hostel at Noosaville would look.

MARY Street, Noosaville could be the next backpacker hot spot in Noosa after a planning application was lodged with Noosa Council to turn two blocks into a 122-bed hostel.

Bounce Hostel, which operates a successful hostel operation in Sydney, has held two pre-lodgement meetings with Noosa Council to smooth the way.

The application notes the site at 14-16 Mary Street was specifically identified by the council as an appropriate location for a hostel in its 2006 Noosa Plan.

Bounce representatives said previous concepts for a similar development had been presented "without achieving the viability to make the project progress”.

The pitch by Bounce is for a "quality hostel development that encapsulates the Noosa character” aimed at "hostel accommodation for backpackers and budget travellers”.

The intent is to "develop a flagship hostel in Noosa” providing value for money that is not only well located but appealing to the eye.

"Today's tourists are seeking better outcomes than traditional backpacker developments which council may have seen in the past,” the application said.

The two blocks would accommodate four two-storey pavilions and a basement carpark.

"The buildings have been appropriately sited as to reduce any perceived acoustic and visual impacts. The side and rear setbacks are to be extensively vegeta- ted with mature plantings,” the application said.

"Additionally, a 2m acoustic fence is proposed along the western boundary.”

The proposal includes a range of accommodation arrangements including six two-bed units with ensuites, 10 four-bed units, one six-bed unit and eight eight-bed units.

"The overall design style is evocation of Queensland- style architecture.”

Public submissions can be made to the council until September 12, with a report due later to the council.