New playground helps outdoor education thrive

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton celebrates the opening of a new playground area at Tewantin Community Kindergarten.

Canny early childcare educators like Tewantin Community Kindergarten’s Helen Walsh know the best place for eager young minds to grow is outside, discovering the delights of nature-based play.

So the centre’s newly installed $19,000 outdoor playground has been putting smiles on the faces of an energetic bunch of four and five-year-olds.

Ms Walsh said the investment was a perfect demonstration of what could happen when volunteers, the community and local organisations worked together to give the next generation the best chance to interact closely with nature.

“The playground is a place for children to explore, play, learn and grow and bridge their creativity and appreciation for the natural environment,” Ms Walsh said.

“Through play, children learn about themselves, about others and the world around them.

The not-for-profit kindergarten has been focused on providing unique spaces that encourage play in the same quiet, natural setting since 1965.

The playground is the result of continual fundraising driven by the kindergarten committee over the years including multiple Bunnings sausage sizzles, along with the ongoing support of the Lions Club and a $500 restart grant from Noosa MP Sandy Bolton.

Ms Bolton helped cut the colourful ribbon, designed by the kindergarten children, to formally open the new playground this week.

“The continued success of Tewantin Community Kindergarten is a testimony to the vision and hard work of all the families, local community and staff who have been involved with the community-based centre over the past 55 years and continue to be involved,” Ms Bolton said.

“As a parent, we simply want the best for our children and grandchildren,” she said.