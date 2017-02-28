New private bus service to uni hospital

BUS ADVANCE: Bus operator Stephen O'Neill with one his buses set to service Noosa hinterland to the new university hospital.

NOOSA hinterland patients to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital will be able to catch a bus direct to Birtinya when the facility opens in April.

However better hospital bus service advocate Councillor Ingrid Jackson said TransLink will not be providing the service, leaving it to private company Active Tours and Transfers to help fill this demand.

Company owner Stephen O'Neill said his six to 13 seat buses buses been servicing to Nambour Hospital for more than 12 months and will run to the Uni hospital three times day.

"We already service Nambour Hospital and the Sunshine Coast Private Hospital, plus we service some of the medical clinics in Maroochydore,” Mr O'Neill said.

"We're based in Gympie - so we're flowing down through Gympie and we basically pick up people in the Pomona, Cooran, Cooroy area and we will go Lake Macdonald and basically halfway to Tewantin.

"We're the only company that will actually go door-to-door in Black Mountain.”

Mr O'Neill said it was hard for his buses to "go all the way to Tewantin as we're on our way to Brisbane”.

He has not ruled out adding a Tewantin service further down the road but he said "that all takes money”.

"All our services are door-to-door ... from Cooroy or Pomona to Nambour Hospital is $50 return, so $55 is going to be the price to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.”

He said the three services a day from Cooroy leave about 7.20am, 10.20am and 12.30pm to the hospitals.

"These all have to be pre-booked because obviously if we don't have to go there we don't go there.

Cr Jackson said she would "continue to pursue TransLink to provide a direct bus service as well as seeking other options”.

"When the University Hospital opens in March-April, the maternity ward and acute care wards in Nambour General Hospital will close,” she said.

"For people dependent on public transport the 42 minute TransLink bus trip from Cooroy to Nambour will morph into a 2 to 2½ hour bus trip to Birtinya, with two to three transfers to get there.

"And the trip from Noosa Junction will involve 1½ hours on the 620 and 611.”

Cr Jackson believes the Noosa community will welcome any commercial or community services that can step in to fill the gap left by TransLink and was pleased to learn of Active Tours' plans.

She said the concession price will be about $50 for a return trip or $45 one way.

"To assist defray this cost, some people may qualify for funding through Queensland Health's Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme,” she said.

"It is probably best if people contact their medical practitioner on this matter.

"TransLink has argued there is insufficient demand and that during their community consultation, only a very small number of responses (3%) were received about the need for a direct service from Noosa to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

"TransLink has conveniently failed to mention that it held no consultations in Noosa - only in the central and southern parts of the Sunshine Coast and online,” Cr Jackson said.

