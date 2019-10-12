Menu
A new safety standard for quad bikes will be introduced to help reduce the risk of roll-overs, crush injuries, and death.
New quad bike standard to protect riders

Sam Turner
by
12th Oct 2019 7:00 AM | Updated: 9:01 AM

THE Australian Government is introducing a new safety standard for quad bikes in an attempt to save lives.

There have been 128 fatalities since 2011 due to quad bike accidents, about 60 per cent of those caused by rollovers.

"Quad bikes are the leading cause of fatalities in Australia of all consumer products that aren't regulated," said Minister for Housing and Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar.

"This safety standard aims to address the high risk of rollovers, which is especially important for many of our farmers and their families who use these vehicles daily."

Within 12 months, all new quad bikes will be required to have a warning label alerting riders to the risk of rollover, meet US or European standards, test for stability and display the result on a hang tag attached to the bike at point of sale.

Within 24 months, all new general-use model (utility) quad bikes will be required to be fitted with, or have integrated into the design an operator protection device (rollbar) and meet minimum stability requirements.

Member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd, said the safety of the public was at the forefront when it came to making decisions like this.

"There has been a lot of deaths related to quad bikes over the past few years and this includes children," Mr O'Dowd said.

"These changes are designed to help minimise this."

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will also work alongside Standards Australia as industry develops their own specifications for the safety of rollbars.

