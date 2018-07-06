New Reviva dump shop looks tip top

IT USED to look like, well, a bit of a tip.

But now Noosa's new-look tip shop, called Reviva, has been not only revived but turned into a producer of new goods from recycled materials, as well as an education centre.

On Tuesday, a large crowd of people gathered to celebrate the opening of what is now a clean and dynamic centre, under new leaseholders Resource Recovery Australia.

RRA regional manager Matthew Curtis said the organisation had 26 years' experience in the industry, and it had invested nearly $50,000 in the renewal process.

"We are already making planter boxes from old fridges and using timbers, tin - even plastic linings - to make new goods,” Mr Curtis said.

"We are expecting 100 to 2000 people through a day, 'shopping, stopping and dropping'.”

New manager Lucy Yule, a former Coast teacher who is also involved with Noosa Parks Association and Zero Emissions Noosa, welcomed visitors.

"We look forward to running workshops to learn how to use recycled materials which would go to landfill otherwise,” Ms Yule said.

Mayor Tony Wellington cut the (recycled) plastic hose tape to officially open Reviva.

"Today marks a new era for our tip shop,” Cr Wellington said.

"The facility now has a new entry and a new car park - but more importantly, it will have a whole new broader focus.

"RRA is interested in working with local community groups and with our residents.

"It also aims to deliver education workshops including bicycle and furniture repair tutelage.”

RRA will also operate an indigenous employment program, with a further commitment to hiring disadvantaged and long- term unemployed people.

Cr Wellington said, in what was known as a "circular” economy, "Noosa is absolutely serious about contributing positively towards this fine ideal”.

"Reviva will be an important element in our goal to meet state landfill targets, and in council's 'zero waste to landfill' goal.”