New sample brews please Eumundi

BREWMASTER Chuck Hahn was back on the Sunshine Coast last week with two new ranges of the Eumundi Beer for locals to try.

Dr Hahn and his team added two new sample brews, a ginger beer and a summer beer, and shared with the people of Eumundi at the Imperial Hotel last Tuesday.

He said the ginger beer was brewed to taste lighter and more consumable than common ginger beers.

"Ginger beer, it's brewed almost like soft drink and it ends up about 10% sugar for the non-alcoholic ones,” he said.

"The alcoholic ones, they follow that same process and they have extra sugar so it has a sweet finish.

"What we've tried to come up with is a drier, drinkable finish, so you don't feel like you've just finished a soft drink - you're drinking a real beer.”

The summer beer is softer on the pallet and easy to drink, he said.

"(It's) a refreshing mid-strength pale ale,” Dr Hahn said.

"That's a responsible drinking one - people can have a couple of schooners of it and still drive.

"It's very, very nice.”

After announcing the revival of Eumundi Lager, Dr Hahn said he was eager to incorporate local produce in to the beer recipes.

He enlisted Eumundi Templeton Ginger for the star ingredient in the sample range of ginger beer.

"The Templeton family have been growing ginger for the last three genera- tions just across the road,” Dr Hahn said.

"I've been working with Kylie and Shane Templeton. They were over the moon.”

Expert brewer Chris Sheehan will take on the role as head brewer for Eumundi Lager, handing over the reins as head brewer for James Squire and Malt Shovel Brewery.

Mr Sheehan said he was excited to move up to Eumundi with this family from Sydney.

"To have the opportunity to live and make beer on the Sunshine Coast is dream job stuff for me,” he said.