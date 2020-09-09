New servo has grand designs on busy corner

A new service station is being built in Mary St, Noosaville.

Images have been released showing a new development for a busy Noosa junction.

Earlier this year, the BP service station next to the roundabout on Mary St in Noosaville was knocked down, leaving locals unsure about what would go up in its place.

Wessel Petroleum confirmed a new BP service station was being built on the block.

Proposed designs of new Mary St service station, to be opened by Easter 2021.

Development manager Djorde Belosevic said they had worked closely with Noosa Council to create a design that suited the Noosa environment.

"We have designed a service station which is aesthetically pleasing and sympathetic to the surrounding area, with elements such as the roof design and the selection of materials," he said.

"It will be an architectural icon located at the gateway of Noosaville that will be seen and recognised by the people for years to come."

The service station, to be built by Hutchisons Builders, is expected to be open by Easter next year.